Liberia: Unity Party Campaign Team Expresses Support for Yekeh Kolubah in Mont. Co. District 10

Monrovia — Senator Darius Dillon of Montserrado County, who also serves as the chairman of the Unity Party campaign team for Montserrado County, has officially declared that the incumbent Representative of District #10 in Montserrado County is the candidate endorsed by the Unity Party.

Dillon's statement comes in response to concerns and rumors about the Unity Party potentially backing another candidate in the district against the outspoken incumbent lawmaker. Speculations have arisen that the Unity Party might be covertly supporting a candidate named Yekeh, who is believed to have close ties with Sen. Jeremiah Kpan-Koung, the running mate to Unity Party's Joseph Boakai.

Dillon provided this clarification on Monday at the Unity Party's headquarters, known as the UP Fiamah, during an event where the Party's standard bearer announced additional members of the campaign team. Dillon emphasized, "I want to announce that in District #10, the rescue team is supporting Yekeh Kolubah, and I urge all of you to help us secure more than six hundred thousand votes in Montserrado County to stand against George Weah and his government."

Moreover, Senator Dillon issued a stern warning, stating that the Unity Party's rescue team should respond in a proportionate manner to any attacks from the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). He stated, "Regardless of media portrayal or international perception, if they throw one stone at us, we will respond with five. They are attempting to deter us from campaigning, but we won't be intimidated."

Senator Dillon further assured supporters of the rescue mission that their votes would be safeguarded on election day, addressing concerns of potential cheating. He stated, "We will be vigilant on voting day, ensuring that the election commission accurately represents your vote. I implore you not to leave the polling center until the ballots are counted. To underscore our commitment, we will hold a rally named 'Protect Your Ballot' on August 24, dedicated to poll watchers."

However, tensions escalated on Thursday, August 10, when clashes erupted between supporters of the opposition Unity Party and alleged backers of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) during a campaign rally. This incident unfolded as a convoy of Unity Party supporters was en route to the party's campaign headquarters in District 9, where they intended to introduce their final campaign team. The Unity Party has claimed that a group of individuals wearing CDC insignia initiated an attack on their supporters, resulting in a violent altercation that left some UP supporters injured and led to accusations of foul play.