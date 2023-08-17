Liberia: Rep. Gray Fulfils Promises of Reconstructing Tubman High Basketball Court, Providing Constant Facelift for Classes

Monrovia — Montserrado County District Number Eight Representative, Acarous Moses Gray, doesn't seem deterred by those believed to be tough contenders against his reelection for the third term, as he becomes more upbeat about maintaining his seat.

Gray, during a visitation to William V.S. Tubman High School on 12th Street, Sinkor, to fulfill his promise to students at the institution, noted that leaders must always be willing to shoulder responsibility, which he believes as a sitting lawmaker and a member of the ruling establishment, he must consider.

"As a national government, we have a responsibility we can't escape or shy away from," Gray said.

"We understand that MCSS is faced with challenges, but these challenges will be addressed in the future ahead."

Gray said his promise to students at the institution to give cannot in any way change the many promising things that President Weah has implemented in the educational circle, but speaks to his responsibility to always identify with schools within his district, for the forward march of the country's future generation.

He explained that besides the commission of his promise, students have benefited from 100 scholarships at each public school within his constituency, backed by President George Weah's commitment to education and payment of WASSE fees at university and high schools, deeming it a great endeavor.

Gray said it is the responsibility of every lawmaker to ensure that President Weah's agenda is achieved, because it is not just in the interest of the President, but the supreme interest of Liberia.

He frowned upon lawmakers who he noted usually make decisions based on their party's mandate, stating that they should begin to make wise decisions for the good of Liberia.

Therefore, Gray said as a means of ensuring that the President's agenda is fostered, there is a need to choose people who will support the President's "good agenda."

He contended that it was unfortunate for some of those contesting against him to have failed to push the agenda of Tubman High during their eight years of leadership at the Capitol, but instead want to come around the institution at a time he has accomplished some 'promising tasks.'

Hence, Gray has promised that he will ensure that extra funds are set aside separately for all MCSS schools' operations when elected for the third time as lawmaker of Montserrado County, District Eight.

The Coalition for Democratic Change lawmaker is appealing to serve the district legislative seat for the third time in sequence.

Besides his past initiatives for students at the school, the incumbent lawmaker on Tuesday, August 15, presented a cash amount of US$7,000.00 (Seven Thousand United States Dollars) to the Student Council President of William V. S. Tubman High School, noting that the said amount is intended to give the classes and learning environment at the school a face-lift.

Furthermore, Gray also assured the Student Council President of providing a sum of US$2,000 (Two Thousand United States Dollars) before the opening of school to help renovate the school's basketball court.

He advised students who are eligible voters to engage in the elections peacefully and desist from unwholesome acts that have the tendency to breed conflict.

In his response, the Student Council President of The Tubman High, Charles F. Thomas, noted that the funds received will be used for their intended purpose, through the painting of the classes and giving them a face-lift.

He further cautioned students not to spread misinformation about the funds given by Rep. Gray.