Liberia: Electricity Corporation Lights up Waterfield Medical Center in Kakata

Kakata — The government through the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), has installed a 100-KVA transformer at the Waterfield Medical Center (WMC) in Kakata, Margibi County, without any cost to the facility.

WMC, a vital healthcare establishment serving the region, has been providing nearly cost-free medical services to hundreds of residents, including women and children.

The initiative by LEC to supply free electricity to the medical center represents a noteworthy advancement in enhancing healthcare standards within the region. The provision of reliable electricity is pivotal for the seamless operation of healthcare facilities, fostering expanded services and elevated patient care.

This move by the government addresses a pivotal challenge faced by healthcare institutions in Liberia - the lack of consistent power supply. In many remote areas, including Margibi County, frequent power outages often hinder the proper functioning of medical equipment, vaccine refrigeration systems, and overall patient well-being.

Dr. Christiana Koisey Hena, the dedicated Medical Director and CEO of WMC, expressed her appreciation for the efforts of LEC management, revealing that the primary objective of WMC is to deliver accessible and high-quality healthcare to Kakata community and its surrounding areas in Margibi County.

Dr. Hena emphasized the comprehensive scope of their work, stating, "Our extensive outreach involves community health workers who disseminate awareness and education in 90 villages and 33 communities surrounding Kakata. Our responsibilities encompass awareness campaigns, education, treatment, and maternal care services to the community."

By connecting to the LEC grid, the medical center expands its capabilities to provide an array of services, including primary care, vaccinations, prenatal care, and health education. This enhanced accessibility brings healthcare directly to the communities in need, eliminating obstacles such as transportation and inadequate infrastructure. The focus is not just on treating illnesses but also on their prevention through routine check-ups and health screenings, as emphasized by Dr. Hena.

Dr. Hena is determined to ensure that every individual, irrespective of their socio-economic background, can access comprehensive medical care. "Through this connection," she affirmed, "our aim is to elevate the health and well-being of Margibi County residents, ensuring that no one is left without the medical attention they rightfully deserve."

"By making this connection," Hena continued, "we tangibly impact the lives of countless individuals and families in Margibi County, assuring them of the quality healthcare they are entitled to."

During a conversation with Adolphus Scott, LEC's Communication Manager, Dr. Hena further elaborated on her journey, extending her heartfelt gratitude to LEC management, especially Mr. Monie Captan, for his exceptional dedication in facilitating the connection of LEC to the medical facility.

Dr. Hena recalled the challenges she faced, recounting instances of rushing from the clinic to LEC to secure the grid connection. She shared her frustration, stating, "Whenever I heard about changes at LEC, I'd be filled with hope. When I learned of a substation in Kakata, I rushed there, but all my efforts seemed in vain. It was overwhelming to understand why this modern healthcare center couldn't access electricity."

"We handle vaccines and require proper storage. Our solar setup is limited, and our generator, though 30 kVA, is costly to fuel, especially given our voluntary service model. It was an uphill battle to maintain the generator. Our solar system demanded constant maintenance and fell short of our needs. That's when I began the quest for LEC connectivity."

Dele I. Shobayo, Executive Director for Planning, Engineering, and Major Connections at LEC said this connection exemplifies LEC's corporate social responsibility. He highlighted the corporation's initiative to power larger customers, including the C.H. Rennie Hospital, and discovered the critical role played by WMC in serving its community, particularly expectant mothers and children.

Shobayo explained, "Upon investigation, we realized the hospital heavily relies on generators, resulting in substantial expenses. LEC conducted an assessment and determined the necessary materials and costs to connect the facility to the LEC grid. We, as a corporation, took the responsibility of this connection without charge. This is part of our broader commitment to facilitate connections for strategic institutions that serve the Liberian populace, encompassing educational institutions, hospitals, and more."

This electrifying development, the LEC says, signifies a collaborative effort toward enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality in Margibi County, epitomizing the positive impact achievable through governmental and corporate partnerships.