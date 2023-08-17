Liberia: Circuit Court Judge Urges Police to Be Impartial and Neutral

The Resident Judge of the Second Judicial Circuit Court in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County Joe S. Barkon has urged the Liberia National Police and other state securities to be completely impartial and neutral in Providing security protection to all the political actors, their supporters and the entire citizenry during this most talk about general and presidential elections slated for October 10,2023 irrespective of which party or group they belong to.

Judge Barkon said in so doing, the electorates can freely exercise their Democratic franchise and elect their choice at the ballot box on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The resident Judge of the Second Judicial Circuit Court made the caution on August 14, 2023, at the formal opening of the August A.D. 2023 term of Court.

The head of the Circuit Court in Grand Bassa County also took his mirror to the election magistrates in the County to exercise a high degree of impartiality in conducting these elections to reflect the will of the people and also be prepared to speedily dispose of elections disputes so that the public and our international partners can build confidence in those managing our elections and respecting the results from the poll.

He added that magistrates or Judge assigned in this Circuit, who desires to play active part by supporting any candidate or candidates during these elections period in Grand Bassa County, he or she must do the honorable thing by resigning now or else, Judicial action awaits such person when it proven of the person's involvement into political activities while occupying such a Judicial office.

During the May A.D. 2023 term of court, there six Criminal cases and fifty-two Civil cases, thereby making the total of fifty-eight cases on the Court's docket for the past May term out of which three Criminal cases were disposed of on the merit by jury trial wherein three defendants were adjudged guilty and sentenced respectively and one defendant acquitted for lack of sufficient evidence.

Furthermore, one Civil case involving an action of damages for wrong was disposed of leaving the balance of fifty-four cases plus eleven new cases thereby making the total of 65 cases on the August term docket 2023 pre-trial motions and laws issued were also disposed of in other Civil cases and those cases were ordered ruled to trial and additional three cases of summary proceedings filed against magistrates were disposed of.

For his part, the newly appointed Superintendent of Grand Bassa County, Eddie Williams said as head of the county, he pledged his unwavering support to work with the Judiciary. Superintendent Williams under his watch as head of the county; they will respect the rule of law and follow the path of the law.

He revealed that as part of the local government act, the Liberia Revenue Authority has begun training staff in the County to start revenue which will also benefit the County. Mr. Williams indicated that elections have always been tense but called on everyone to be peaceful as we go through the election peacefully.

"As head of the County, will serve as a father because I'm wearing a political cap, but I will also serve as twin father for all political parties, and I began engagement with the joint security to serve everyone equally including members of the public and should not be seen as partisan police."

He has ordered those public facilities be used by any political parties based on a first come, first serves. "It is better to go to Court than taking the laws into your own hands which he encouraged citizens and aggrieved parties to take advantage of the law."

Prison is not a place for punishment in his mind but to rehabilitate which is on the contrary but assured that the prison will be expanded.

Meanwhile, the Deputy County Attorney, J. Quiwoe Dennis expressed that state prosecutors are through many challenges among which is the lack of vehicles and getting witnesses for cases. He said the complainant will bring case at the court and when it time for the prosecution of said, they can't be available neither the witnesses which is impeding their functions.