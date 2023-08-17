West Africa: Niger Coup - Ecowas Defence Chiefs Meet in Ghana

17 August 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chiamaka Okafor

The defence chiefs will meet in Accra, Ghana for two days (Thursday and Friday) to finalise plans for the deployment of the Standby Force.

ECOWAS defence chiefs will today meet in Ghana to discuss the deployment of a standby force in Niger to restore constitutional rule.

Heads of state of the sub-regional bloc last Thursday ordered the activation and deployment of a standby force to Niger if dialogue with the putschists fails. According to a statement by the ECOWAS Commission, the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff (CCDC) has commenced the activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force for the restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

The defence chiefs will meet in Accra, Ghana for two days (Thursday and Friday) to finalise plans for the deployment of the Standby Force.

Presidential guards led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani on 26 July arrested Niger's president Mohamed Bazoum and dissolved the constitution.

Responding to the coup, ECOWAS convened an emergency meeting where it imposed economic sanctions on Niger including a seven days ultimatum to the putschists to reinstate the ousted president.

The putschists defied ECOWAS and formed a new government on the eve of the second emergency meeting convened by the bloc.

Last Saturday, a Nigerian intervention team of Islamic scholars met with the junta leaders to discuss resolutions after which the junta leader agreed to dialogue with ECOWAS. Before then, two attempts made by ECOWAS to meet with the junta leader had failed.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.