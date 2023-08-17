Liberia: Ymca Holds Pre-Election Peace Summit With Young People, Encourages Messages of Peace to Safeguard Country's Stability During Elections

Liberia, like many African nations, benefits from a substantial youthful population. Statistics reveal that young individuals constitute two-thirds of Liberia's populace, presenting both an asset and a potential liability. The outcome depends significantly on the conduct and participation of young people throughout the election period.

On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, the Young Men's Christian Association of Liberia (YMCA) convened a national youth peace summit in Monrovia, gathering young representatives from all fifteen counties. The summit aimed to facilitate discussions among young participants about the significance of upholding democratic values and ensuring peaceful elections.

Mr. E. Timotheus Kamaboakai, CEO of YMCA Liberia, highlighted in his opening remarks that one of YMCA's principal objectives is to transform young people from mere bystanders to engaged citizens who take responsible actions for societal development. He emphasized that the YMCA's mission empowers young individuals to vocalize their concerns, address prevailing issues, and have a positive impact within their communities.

Kamaboakai further acknowledged that the ongoing election campaign has witnessed counterproductive elements, signaling a wake-up call for corrective actions. He noted YMCA's longstanding role in peace-building, underscoring their commitment to preparing the youth for peaceful elections. He added, "We strive to ensure that young women and girls not only exercise their right to vote but also actively participate in the electoral process, while also fostering awareness about the significance of nonviolent election processes."

Kamaboakai posed a challenge to young people to become ambassadors of peace, stressing that Liberia's transformation hinges on their active involvement. He emphasized that information is a cornerstone of democracy, asserting that a robust democracy necessitates an informed citizenry. He expressed concern about the prevalence of militancy and hate speech in the nation's democratic landscape.

The summit operates under the aegis of the YMCA Civil Peace Service program, with the Youth Peace Actors Summit acting as a platform for collective action among peace advocates. The initiative's objective is to protect and promote peace in the lead-up to, during, and after elections.

Carried under the theme "Upholding Democracy and Sustaining Peace," the summit targets 500 youth leaders, political party youth wings, civil society organizations, student leaders, auxiliary groups, and community peace builders spanning all twelve Liberian counties. This event serves as an extension of various civic engagements, youth peace camps, and recently concluded civic competence and election readiness training programs conducted across the nation under the YMCA Civil Peace Service.

Through these multifaceted actions, the YMCA strives to galvanize community-driven efforts in carrying out civic and voter education. The organization aims to increase citizen participation in identifying early warning signs, countering hate speech, addressing election irregularities, and making informed choices while coexisting harmoniously.