Liberia: Government Denies Issuance of Work Permits to Foreign Nationals

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia (GOL), through the Minister of Labour Charles Gibson has denied the issuance of work permits to several foreign nationals brought into the country to work for prominent companies.

The foreign nationals were brought into Liberia to work for various companies including Arcelor Mittal Liberia, Firestone Liberia, Cemenco, Orange GSM Company, GVL, WBHOSC Limited, CROWE Liberia, among others.

The action taken by Minister Gibson is in pursuant Chapter 45 Section 1 of the Decent Work Act of 2015 and Regulation 17 of the Ministry of Labour.

Chapter 45 Section 1 of the Decent Work Act of 2015 on permission to work in Liberia states that: a) An employer shall not employ a foreign worker unless they possess a current work permit issued by the Ministry. b) A foreign worker shall not begin work in Liberia before they obtain a work permit in accordance with this Part. c) The Ministry shall not issue a permit to work in Liberia unless it is satisfied that: i) there is no suitably qualified Liberian available to carry out the work required by the employer; and ii) the applicant satisfies the requirements for foreign residence in Liberia. d) The Ministry may refuse to issue a permit to a national of any country that does not accord at least equal reciprocal rights in employment to Liberians.

Regulation 17 provides that the Minister of Labour should only grant a work permit to a foreigner if he/she is convinced that no Liberian is qualified, competent and available to occupy that vacancy.

In a statement issued in Monrovia on Wednesday, August 16, Minister Gibson disclosed that the move to deny the issuance of work permits to the foreigners was a "decisive and bold step" intended promote or uplift the employment of Liberians over foreigners.

He added that the foreigners were brought into Liberia by the various companies to do jobs Liberians are also capable and qualified to do.

The jobs include: Human Resource System Control Specialist, Dedicated Logistics Manager, Senior Assurance Manager, and Quality Assurance Manager.

Others are: Engagement Manager, Resources Coordinator, Head of Procurement & Logistics, Safety Officer, among others.

Minister Gibson further emphasized the government's commitment to upholding the labor laws and provides Liberian citizens the opportunity to secure these positions.

He maintained that as part of this initiative, companies seeking to employ foreign workers for specific positions are now required to publish job vacancies in local news outlets for a minimum of three consecutive days.

He noted that this transparent approach will help ensure that qualified and competent Liberian candidates have ample time to apply and compete for these positions.

Minister Gibson noted that this criterion is in promotion of the country's labor laws and the Decent Work Act of 2015.

"Our goal is to ensure that Liberians are given the first opportunity to fill positions within their own country. By requiring companies to publish job vacancies, we create a level playing field for our citizens to showcase their skills and talents."

He further pointed out that any decision to hire foreign workers will only come into play when qualified Liberian candidates do not meet the criteria for a given position.

He said foreign workers are intended to complement, rather than replace local talent.

Minister Gibson stated that as part of efforts to facilitate knowledge transfer and skills development, the Ministry of Labour has mandated that for every foreign worker hired, a Liberian counterpart must work closely with the expatriate.

He stressed that this will help ensure that the exchange of expertise and a lasting impact on the local workforce.

According to him, the Ministry's resolute stance on denying work permits to foreign workers underscores its dedication to empowering Liberian citizens and cultivating a self-sufficient workforce.

This, Minister Gibson emphasized, aligns with the government's broader vision of fostering economic growth and reducing unemployment rates.

He observed that by fostering a culture of knowledge exchange and prioritizing the employment of Liberians, the Ministry of Labour aims to create a thriving labor market that benefits both foreign investors and the local population.

"As Liberia strives for sustainable development, this bold action by the Ministry of Labour stands as a testament to its commitment to enhancing opportunities for its citizens."

Minister Gibson further indicated that the ministry remains steadfast in promoting fair labor practices, fostering a skilled workforce, and advancing employment opportunities for the country's citizens.

He noted that with a strong focus on upholding labor laws and creating an enabling environment for economic growth, the Ministry plays a pivotal role in shaping the nation's workforce landscape.

Through strategic initiatives and collaborations, he furthered that the Ministry of Labour continues to drive positive change in Liberia's labor sector.