Liberia: Henry Brown Memorial Tournament Kickoff Today

In Observance of the Home going of Henry Nyema Brown, alias HB, the Coaches Association of Liberia in collaboration with the Liberia Football Association LFA, and Liberia Black Star the Antoinette Tubman Stadium will come alive today, Thursday, August with a one-day sport event featuring organizations/teams Coach Brown associated with.

The indoor program will start at 8am and will last for one hour, while the games will kick off at 9am.

The 12 teams are expected to participate the day's long football tournament which include: NPA Veteran, BUSA Veteran, Under 13 Veteran, CPA, Stella Maris Polytechnic, Cathedral High School Veteran, LFA, Coaches Association of Liberia, Former Players Association, Medic Association, Liberia Referee Association, and Liberia Black Star.

While alive, Mr. Brown served as Technical Director of the LFA, Coach of Cathedral High School, and Coach of Liberia Black Star FC (1989 - 2003).

He also served as President of Liberia Black Star, along with T. Max Jlateh as vice president, from 1991 - 1992. Mr. Henry Nyema Brown died on July 11, 2023.

The late HB was also been great developer of the game of soccer in the country.

below fixtures:

G-1 LIFRA. vs Black star -9am

G-2 F. Players vs BUSA -10:30am

G-3 Fred For Kids vs Future Eagle- 11:25

G-4 Sports Medic vs Cathedral -12:30pm

LIFOCA -2 vs U-13 Veteran 1:40pm

G-6 Senior Pro vs Falconet 3:00pm

G-7 LFA vs Stella Maris.

4pm

G-8 LIFOCA -1 vs CPAL

5pm