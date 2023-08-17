Liberia: ALCOP Presidential Hopeful Lusinee F. Kamara Unveils National Manifesto With Focus On Healthcare, Education, and Infrastructure

Monrovia — With less than two months to Liberia's Presidential and Legislative elections in October, Lusinee F. Kamara, Sr., former Finance and Development Planning Minister and now the Presidential candidate of the opposition All Liberia Coalition Party (ALCOP), has unveiled an extensive national manifesto that outlines his vision for a transformed Liberia. The manifesto places a strong emphasis on healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.

Kamara is determined to lead Liberia towards modernization, addressing pressing socio-economic needs, instituting crucial institutional reforms, and implementing effective policy measures to combat crime within society. The ALCOP Presidential candidate is committed to revitalizing key sectors such as agriculture, education, and social security, while also spearheading infrastructure improvements to elevate the nation's standards.

The party's comprehensive manifesto, revealed during a ceremony held at the ALCOP operational headquarters in Gardnerville on Tuesday, highlights important areas including healthcare, education, peace and justice, economic policy, freedom, and a comprehensive housing development program.

Kamara affirms that if elected, his administration will prioritize the expansion and enhancement of Liberia's road network, including major thoroughfares and community roads.

He asserts that rectifying the persistent issue of inadequate electricity supply is a non-negotiable priority, particularly given Liberia's two decades of post-conflict reconstruction.

"Liberians girls and children must be protected, educated and empowered in our governance structures. It is no secret that Liberia's infrastructure deficits are increasingly huge with limited resource allocations and the lack of national priorities for infrastructural development, Kamara said.

The ALCOP's manifesto signifies a groundbreaking initiative in the 2023 Presidential and Legislative elections, as it stands as the first comprehensive national policy blueprint presented by any political party since the official launch of campaign in the build up to the October 10 presidential and legislative elections.

Kamara is a veteran Liberian politician and businessman, with many years of experience working in government and the private sector. He served as the Minister of Commerce and Finance and Development Planning. He also served as Speaker of the National Transitional Assembly in the National Transitional Government of Liberia headed by the late Charles Gyude Bryant. He vowed to use his expertise to drive Liberia's growth and development.

Addressing the dire condition of Liberia's road infrastructure, Kamara pointed to the urgency of rehabilitating the over 9,943 kilometers of dilapidated roads across the nation. He pledged to resolve the persistent electricity shortages within Monrovia and its surroundings, aiming to ensure consistent and affordable power supply for all residents.

Kamara insists that Liberia's electricity infrastructure must undergo holistic improvements, encompassing transmission and distribution networks, power transformers, voltage regulators, circuit breakers, and other essential components, along with advancements in electric grid control technologies.

"We want healthcare where health is available, affordable, accessible and standard. We also want an educated society where education is made free, mandatory, accessible and standard."

The Presidential hopeful is equally resolute in addressing the country's food security and agricultural development. He outlines strategies to establish a climate-resilient and sustainable food supply across Liberia's diverse geographical regions. The AlCOP's proposals encompass targeted agricultural specialization at the county level, bolstering food production, fostering food industries, implementing effective marketing programs, and establishing local trade systems to invigorate both agricultural and rural economies.

Kamara underlined the pressing need to combat gender-based violence and crime. He acknowledged the profound challenges faced by women and children, advocating for the reinforcement of existing gender laws and policy frameworks. His party's vision involves creating responsive structures, promoting gender mainstreaming, and empowering women and vulnerable groups in alignment with Strategic Development Goal-five (SDG-5), which aims to achieve gender equality and eliminate discrimination and violence against women and girls.

He affirmed his commitment to women's participation in leadership roles across political and economic spheres. He is poised to lead an administration that tackles Liberia's infrastructure deficits head-on, with a strong focus on road and bridge development, as well as targeted resource allocation towards improving road infrastructure across the nation.