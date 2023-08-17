Liberia: LISCR Start Life Without Top Striker in CAF Champions League

Monrovia — based Liberian triple champions, LISCR FC, are set to face Sierra Leonean club Bo Rangers in a highly anticipated Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League encounter on Saturday, August 19, 2023. This marks LISCR's first competitive match since the departure of their star striker, Ishmael Dumbuya, who hails from Sierra Leone. Despite Dumbuya's absence, the team has bolstered its roster with three new Sierra Leonean players.

In the previous season, Sam Chebli's squad achieved a historic triple victory, largely propelled by Dumbuya's impressive tally of 17 league goals. With Dumbuya's departure, the team has been actively engaged in the transfer market to fortify their lineup for both the CAF Champions League and the upcoming Liberia Football Association league season.

The initial leg of the CAF Champions League will see LISCR FC competing against Bo Rangers FC of Sierra Leone on their home turf. Dumbuya, a pivotal figure in LISCR's triumphant campaign, will be sorely missed. Notably, Dumbuya contributed 17 goals and 12 assists in just 23 league matches during his debut season with the Liberian side. Originally on loan from PS ZIZO Football Academy, Dumbuya has opted to pursue promising opportunities abroad and has thus returned to his parent club.

LISCR FC, as confirmed by a statement from the club, has secured the services of three new Sierra Leonean talents: Alimamy Kamara (forward), Santigie Koroma (defender) from PS ZIZO Academy, and Abass Sesay (striker) from Ibrahim FC. These players have joined the Shipping Boys on a season-long loan and are viewed as potential successors to the influential Dumbuya, who made a significant impact on Liberian football.

While the departure of Dumbuya presents a challenge, Chebli maintains confidence in his team's structure and organization. The coach acknowledges the time required to fill the void left by Dumbuya's departure, emphasizing the exceptional qualities he brought to the squad.

"Though we'll miss Dumbuya's exceptional qualities, we're working on adapting our strategies. It will take time, but our team remains well-organized," Chebli stated.

Christopher Jackson, the league's top scorer and MVP in Liberia during the previous season, along with the newly acquired talents, may reshape the team's attacking trio to ensure fluid gameplay.

The upcoming match at Bo Arena serves as an opportunity for both the fresh talents and LISCR FC to assert themselves in preparation for the forthcoming season. The significance of the match is underscored by its status as a CAF fixture and as a platform to make a strong statement.

LISCR FC's training has been progressing positively, with a united and spirited team effort. The coach expressed optimism in the team's growth and adaptation to international play, aspiring for a favorable outcome in the match.

Bo Rangers, hosting the first leg on their home ground in Bo, Sierra Leone, are a determined emerging club aiming to make their mark in African football. The fixture comes as LISCR FC endeavors to advance beyond the initial round of the competition.

Although LISCR FC, under Chebli's guidance, is embarking on a new chapter, the outcome of Saturday's match holds significance beyond the result. Regardless of the immediate outcome, the team is well-positioned to secure qualification in the second leg, held on home turf, showcasing the determination to continue their upward trajectory.