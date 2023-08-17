Liberia: President Weah Issues Proclamation Calling the 54th Legislature to Extend Sixth Regular Session

Monrovia — The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, has issued a Proclamation calling on 54th Legislature to extend its Sixth Regular Session for a period of two (2) weeks beginning August 22, 2023, to September 5, 2023 to discuss or act upon matters of national emergency and concern.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Proclamation mentioned that Article 32(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia provides that the President shall, on his own initiative or upon receipt of a certificate signed by at least one-fourth of the total membership of each House, and by proclamation, extend a regular session of the Legislature beyond the date for adjournment or call a special or extraordinary session of that body to discuss or act upon matters of national emergency and concern.

The Sixth Regular Session of the 54th Legislature of the Republic of Liberia shall adjourn on Friday, the 21st day of July, 2023 in accordance with the aforementioned.

The Proclamation stated that in accordance with the aforementioned Article 32 (b) of the Constitution of this Republic, a Certificate signed by at least one-fourth of the total membership of each House has been laid before the President on August 15, 2023 for the extension of the Sixth Regular Session of the 54th Legislature for a period of two (2) weeks; beginning August 22, 2023 and ending September 5, 2023, to allow the Legislature the opportunity to discuss and act upon several legislation of time-sensitive nature and others centered on national development, integrity, transparency and accountability.

An Act to repeal An Act to Amend Section 1 of An Act fixing the Day for the Annual Adjournment of the Legislature of the Republic of Liberia, and to establish in lieu thereto An Act Setting the calendar of Adjournment for the Legislature, provides at Section 2 Second Adjournment (Second Constituency visit/break), that the Second Constituency visit/break of the Legislature shall commence not later than the third Friday of July of each year and end on the second Friday of October of each year.