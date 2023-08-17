Liberia: Watanga FC Rallies Fans Support to Fill SKD Sunday

Monrovia — Watanga FC, Liberia's representative in the Confederation Cup, is set to clash with former Malian champions, Stade Malien, this Sunday at the SKD Sports Stadium. The highly anticipated match marks the commencement of the 2023 CAF Cup's first preliminary round.

In an exciting debut appearance in the CAF Cup, Watanga FC is looking to make a resounding impact. The team is urging the enthusiastic Liberian community to come out in force on August 20, 2023, and rally behind them in their quest for victory.

Ahead of the crucial encounter, Emmanuel Tomax Solo Jr., the Secretary General of Watanga FC, has made a heartfelt appeal to football aficionados to converge at the SKD Sports Stadium and lend their unwavering support to the team. Despite lacking recent competitive exposure, the team draws strength from the prospect of playing on their home turf and believes in the potential to upset their visitors, buoyed by the fervent backing of the fans.

"This transcends beyond Watanga as a team; it represents Liberia on the CAF stage. We implore all Liberians and football enthusiasts to join us in this journey," stated Solo Jr.

Highlighting their meticulous preparations, Solo Jr. revealed that Watanga FC commenced their preseason training on July 31. The team has rigorously honed their physical and mental prowess through a series of test matches. "The team is primed to take on Stade Malien," asserted Solo Jr., exuding confidence in their readiness.

The club is actively engaged in resource mobilization for both legs of the fixture. However, the paramount focus remains on galvanizing a massive crowd to rally behind Watanga FC on Sunday. In a bid to ensure a spirited attendance, the club has initiated outreach initiatives across various communities, enlisting the support of Bettomax Sport Betting company, which has generously provided over four thousand complimentary tickets to fans.

Solo Jr. emphasized the profound impact of a vocal fanbase, stating, "On the pitch, our opponents face us; in the stadium, they face our fans. This distinction will be a game-changer."

Setting their sights higher than before, the Chief Scribe of Watanga FC expressed a firm aspiration to surpass their previous achievements in CAF competition. "Our target is to progress to the group stage," he affirmed, exuding determination and optimism.

Watanga FC's remarkable resilience was on full display in the 2022 CAF Champions League. Despite a challenging 3-0 defeat in the first leg against Nigerian champions River United FC, they rallied valiantly, securing a triumphant 1-0 victory on home turf in the second leg.

As the impending clash with Stade Malien looms, all eyes are trained on Watanga FC. Their bid to etch their names in the annals of history hinges on a passionate display of support from the fans. The fervent turnout is expected to serve as a powerful motivator, inspiring the players to exude confidence and deliver a match to remember.