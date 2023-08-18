Nigeria: Subsidy Removal - Nigerian Govt Approves N5bn for Each State, FCT

The governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, made the announcement in Abuja on Thursday.

The Federal Government has announced a N5 billion palliative for each state of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, to cushion the impact of the removal of petrol subsidy.

Mr Zulum spoke to State House correspondents at the end of the National Economic Council meeting, presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The governor said that NEC met and expressed serious concerns about the increasing cost of food items, increasing cost of transportation amongst others as a result of subsidy removal.

In order to cushion the effect of subsidy removal, the federal government released five trucks of rice to each state last week.

Furthermore, in order to cushion the effect of food shortages across the country, the federal government approved the sum of N5 billion to be given to each state for the procurement of 100,000 bags of rice, 40,000 bags of maize and fertilisers.

