Nigeria: Amusan Cleared to Compete At World Championships

17 August 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Amusan's case was argued before the AIU panel on Wednesday, and after an exhaustive session, the world record holder in the 100m hurdles event was able to prove her innocence.

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan has successfully secured the upturning of the provisional ban slammed on her by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for missing three whereabouts tests within 12 months.

The AIU had on 19 July announced Amusan's provisional ban, but the athlete vowed to challenge the decision along with her legal team, having insisted she was clean and had nothing to hide.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered Amusan's case was argued before the AIU panel on Wednesday. After an exhaustive session, the world record holder in the 100m hurdles event was able to prove her case.

A statement was issued on Thursday night by the AIU, which read:

"A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period.

" AIU Head Brett Clothier has indicated the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the applicable deadline. The decision is currently confidential but will be published in due course."

" Amusan's provisional suspension has now been lifted with immediate effect. " the statement concluded.

This development means Amusan has the go-ahead to defend her world title at the World Athletics Championships billed for Budapest, Hungary, from 19-27 August

Many had feared the worst following many days of silence from both the AIU and Amusan's camp, but they was a great sense of relief after the decision from the AIU panel was made public on Saturday.

At last year's World Championships in Eugene, Oregon Eugene, Amusan stunned fans and opponents alike when she broke the world record in the 100m hurdles semi-finals in a time that was the largest improvement for a world record in the event in 42 years.

She then ran a faster time in the final 90 minutes later, only for an illegal wind to make it illegible.

Interestingly, Amusan has suggested that it's not impossible to break her 100m Hurdles World Record (WR) again.

In a post in June 2023 on the World Athletics Instagram page, where she was seen training and preparing for the Golden Spikes meet in Ostrava, Amusan declared she could still break her WR.

"I'm a big believer in the Bible; nothing is impossible, and 11 seconds? Most definitely," it read.

If she successfully does this, Tobi Express, as fans call her, will become the first woman ever to run a sub-12s time in the women's 100m Hurdles, which would be an unarguable claim to the greatest of all time in the event.

It is, however, not sure how the initial provisional ban would have affected the preparations of Amusan in the build-up to Budapest.

While some feel the uncertainties in the past days are capable of negatively affecting her, some others feel it could even be the needed tonic for Amusan to shame critics and those hoping for her downfall.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.