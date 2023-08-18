Nigerian University Suspends Top Official Accused of Sexual Harassment

17 August 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

Cyril Ndifon was previously suspended by the school authority in 2015 after he was accused of raping a 20-year-old law student in his office, an allegation the professor challenged in court.

University of Calabar, Cross River State, has suspended the Dean, Faculty of Law, Cyril Ndifon, over allegations of sexual harassment.

Female students of the law faculty recently held a peaceful rally against Mr Ndifon, a professor, whom they accused of harassing them.

Mr Ndifon denied the allegations. He told PREMIUM TIMES that the protest was sponsored by lecturers in the faculty who did not like his style of leadership.

Suspension

The University of Calabar, on Thursday, relieved Mr Ndifon of his position as the dean of law faculty and also suspended him from the school via a letter from the university Registrar, Gabriel Egbe, according to a statement from the school's public relations department.

The statement said the university Vice-Chancellor, Florence Obi, was dissatisfied with Mr Ndifon's response to a query on the sexual harassment allegations.

"The matter is referred to a panel that will be set-up to investigate the allegations levelled against him," the statement said.

"You are to hand over all University property in your possession including all official responsibilities presently handled by you to the Sub-Dean of the Faculty before vacating office.

"You are to stay away from the University premises except while responding to invitation from the panel investigating these allegations," the registrar, Mr Egbe, told Mr Ndifon in the letter.

The vice-chancellor, Mrs Obi, had vowed that the school would investigate the allegations against the law professor but she said those making the allegations would be expected to bring up evidence.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach the suspended professor for his comment as he did not respond to calls from our reporter.

Mr Ndifon was previously suspended by the school authority in 2015 after he was accused of raping a 20-year-old law student in his office, an allegation the professor challenged in court.

His suspension was lifted about a year later, under unclear circumstances - our reporters could not find evidence that the court exonerated the professor.

