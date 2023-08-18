Nigeria: Abbas Replaces Minister-Designate, Tanko Sununu, As Committee Chairman, As Army Panel Gets Head

Mr Sununu was appointed chairman of the house committee on healthcare services before his appointment as minister in July.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has appointed Dennis Idahosa (APC, Edo) as the Chairperson of the Committee on Healthcare Services to replace Tanko Sununu, who has been designated as minister of state for education.

The speaker announced the replacement for Mr Sununu in a statement on Sunday just as he effected a minor reshuffling of the standing committees reconstituted in July.

Mr Sununu and Tunji Olubunmi-Ojo are the two members of the 10th House appointed by President Bola Tinubu as cabinet ministers, hence their resignations from the House.

They were screened and confirmed by the Senate last week.

Mr Bunmi-Ojo, who is facing questions on his NYSC certificate, has been designated the minister of marine and blue economy, while Mr Sununu is to hold the minister of state for education portfolio.

Mr Abbas had in July constituted the 134 standing committees, except for committee on army, before the House embarked on its annual recess.

With the resignation from the House, Mr Sununu, who represented Yauri/Ngaski/Shanga federal constituency of Kebbi State, has been replaced by Mr Idahosa as the Chairperson of the Committee on Army.

Until this rejig, Mr Idahosa chaired the committee on electronic and digital banking.

The speaker also announced Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo (YPP, Akwa Ibom) as a replacement for Mr Idahosa as the chairman of the committee on electronic and digital banking.

Mr Ukpong-Udo's appointment also created a vacuum in the committee on institutional reforms, and that position has been filled by Bukar Talba (APC, Borno) as the chairperson.

The speaker also announced Mamudu Abdullahi (APC, Niger) as the chairman of the House committee on army. Until this reshuffle, Mr Abdullahi served as chairman of the committee on hydrological services.

The Committee on Hydrological Services will now be chaired by Pascal Agbodike (APGA, Anambra).

Mr Abbas said the "appointments shall take immediate effect, while the legislative record shall be updated upon resumption of the House from recess."