Nigeria: Coup - America, France May Fuel Crisis Between Nigeria, Niger - El - Zakzaky

Leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has said America and France may trigger a crisis between Nigeria and the Republic of Niger.

This, he said the European countries may do through the use of forces to attack Nigeria and make it look like Niger Republic is responsible and also attack Niger Republic and make it seem like Nigeria is responsible.

Since the coup d'état on July 26, Washington and Paris have differed on their stance.

France has demanded not only the release of deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, who is being held by General Abdourahamane Tiani's men, but also his reinstatement to the presidential office from which the army ousted him.

The French more openly support the military option advocated by certain African countries, notably Nigeria, which holds the presidency of ECOWAS, and Côte d'Ivoire.

Speaking while addressing students from Hauza (Islamic Seminary) at his Abuja residence, El-Zakzaky said: "How many times has there been a coup here (in Nigeria)? Did anybody ever come and force us to revert to civilian rule? I have never heard such a thing. How could you just pick up arms, saying you have to wage war (on a country) in the name of 'Democracy'?

"And it is clear that this is not our war; it is a war between America and France. Although Niger has closed its airspace, France aircrafts still pass through. And they also have 'terrorist' camps, some of whom they'd bailed out after they were captured. That's the source of the (so-called) 'Boko Haram' attacks; their camps are over there. That's where they come from, to launch attacks and ferret away mineral resources (gold) to be subsequently shared among them (the stakeholders).

"Now, I'm apprehensive about the possibility of them using those terrorists. Or they themselves (France) may attack from air, claiming that the attack is from Niger. Under that pretext, it would be said that 'Niger has attacked us', then counter-attacks will be launched from Nigeria. Therefore, if you hear of shootings in Nigeria, or cross-border attacks, be assured that they are the handiwork of France and America, not Nigeria, and not Niger!.

"They could trigger a 'tribal' conflict within Niger, capitalising on Bazoum's ethnicity, and pitting them against other ethnic groups, just like they did in Sudan, between the 'Dinka' and the 'Nuer'."