Nigeria: Colonialism - Nigerian Senator Seeks $5trn Reparations to Africa

17 August 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

A member of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ned Munir Nwoko (PDP, Delta North), has asked former colonialists to pay $5 trillion to African nations as reparations for historical injustices done to Africa.

In a statement he personally signed, Nwoko also demanded for the repatriation of "culturally significant artefacts that were taken from the African continent during the colonial period".

He said the demand was done not as an act of vengeance, but as a path to healing and restoration even as he stressed the need to establish a comprehensive reparations framework that would assess the damages inflicted by centuries of injustice.

Nwoko enjoined colonial powers and the international community to acknowledge the grave consequences of colonialism, which has impacted negatively on the growth and development of the developed nations, especially Nigeria.

"Furthermore, I beseech former colonial powers to invest in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic empowerment within African nations, especially those that have borne the brunt of exploitation," Nwoko stated.

The lawmaker's statement titled 'Demand for Reparations and Neocolonialism Mitigation in African Nations' harped on the need to urgently address issues of historical injustices and neocolonialism that have left an indelible mark on the African continent.

He recalled that, Africa, particularly Nigeria, bore witness to an unimaginable saga of human suffering and exploitation noting specifically that "the transatlantic slave trade tore families apart and scarred our collective memory, inflicting anguish and despair across generations.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.