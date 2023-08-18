Nigeria: 'Stop Doing Drugs,' Naira Marley Campaigns for NDLEA

17 August 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Afeez Hanafi

Nigerian artiste, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as 'Naira Marley', has urged his fans, fondly referred to as Marlians, and Nigerian youths at large to stop "subtance abuse in any form."

Naira Marley made the appeal in a 26-second video that went viral on Thursday after paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd).

He said he had decided to join the anti-narcotic agency in the campaign against drug abuse on the streets.

"My people, it's your boy, Naira Marley. I will like to urge my fans, the Marlians, and all the Nigerian youths to stop doing drugs. It is not good for your well being.

"Let us stop substance abuse in any form. I have keyed into this campaign to support NDLEA to stop drugs on the streets. Pls join us; it is really not good. It makes you go back into crime. It does a lot of things to you. Thank you very much," the artiste said in the video.

Daily Trust reports that in a post via its X account, the NDLEA confirmed the visit, saying the Marlian boss declared support for the war against drug abuse.

The agency shared group photos on the microblogging platform, where Naira Marley and Marwa are seen together.

"Photo caption 1: Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) with music star, Naira Marley when the artiste paid a visit to the National Headquarters of the Agency in Abuja to declare support for the War Against Drug Abuse on Thursday 17th August 2023," one of the captions of the post read.

The musician's visit to the agency stirred controversy on social media, particularly because he is seen as a chronic smoker.

He has also been enmeshed in a series of controversies, from being arraigned for suspected internet fraud to allegedly inflicting bodily injury on a former artiste signed to his label, Mohbad.

X users took to the comment section of the post to condemn NDLEA.

