Rwanda/Burundi: Three Rwanda Premier League Players Get Burundi Call Up

Burundi coach Etienne Ndayirangije has named Police FC duo of Samuel Ndizeye and Abedi Bigirimana as well as APR central midfielder Ismail Nshimirimana in his 38-man provisional squad for their final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Cameroon in Garoua on September 12.

The trio will join the rest of the squad for a training camp in Bujumbura ahead of the encounter.

Burundi are currently tied on four points with Cameroon and both teams need a high scoring draw to topple current table leaders Namibia who have finished all their qualifying matches with five points to qualify for the AFCON which will be staged in Cote d'Ivoire in January 2023.

Namibia have been to the AFCON just once in Egypt in 2019 and they are bent on qualifying for the second time this year.

The game is also very important to the Burundians to assess some of the players ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which begin in November.