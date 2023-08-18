Rwanda: Davido in Kigali for Giants of Africa Concert

17 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Gatera

Nigeria's Afrobeats star David Adedeji Adeleke OON, popularly known as Davido, touched down in Kigali on Thursday, August 17 to headline the closing concert of Giants of Africa's 20th anniversary slated for Saturday.

Kigali Rwanda pic.twitter.com/ydbdlBtmDg-- Davido (@davido) August 17, 2023

The New Times understands that Davido's private jet is under maintenance, which is why he used national carrier RwandAir to jet in.

The Unavailable hitmaker will headline the sold-out Giants of Africa closing concert at the BK arena alongside other renowned musicians on the continent, including Tiwa Savage, Bruce Melodie, and Tyla of South Africa.

It will be Davido's third performance in Rwanda, following his 2019 30billion concert in Kigali and his July 2014 Liberation concert.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.