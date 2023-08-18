Rwanda: Davido in Kigali for Giants of Africa Concert

Nigeria's Afrobeats star David Adedeji Adeleke OON, popularly known as Davido, touched down in Kigali on Thursday, August 17 to headline the closing concert of Giants of Africa's 20th anniversary slated for Saturday.

The New Times understands that Davido's private jet is under maintenance, which is why he used national carrier RwandAir to jet in.

The Unavailable hitmaker will headline the sold-out Giants of Africa closing concert at the BK arena alongside other renowned musicians on the continent, including Tiwa Savage, Bruce Melodie, and Tyla of South Africa.

It will be Davido's third performance in Rwanda, following his 2019 30billion concert in Kigali and his July 2014 Liberation concert.