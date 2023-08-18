Nigeria: Insecurity - Niger, Zamfara Governors Meet National Security Adviser

18 August 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, and his counterpart from Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago, on Thursday, visited the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, in Abuja, over the lingering insecurity situation in their states.

A press statement by the Spokesperson to the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, explained that the visit became necessary as part of their collective efforts to find a lasting solution to the persistent banditry and other acts of terrorism bedeviling the two states.

According to the statement, "Restoring peace in Zamfara has been Governor Lawal's priority from day one as the Executive Governor of the state.

"At the meeting, the Governors discussed important security issues with the NSA."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.