Nigeria: Insecurity - Niger, Zamfara Governors Meet National Security Adviser

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, and his counterpart from Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago, on Thursday, visited the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, in Abuja, over the lingering insecurity situation in their states.

A press statement by the Spokesperson to the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, explained that the visit became necessary as part of their collective efforts to find a lasting solution to the persistent banditry and other acts of terrorism bedeviling the two states.

According to the statement, "Restoring peace in Zamfara has been Governor Lawal's priority from day one as the Executive Governor of the state.

"At the meeting, the Governors discussed important security issues with the NSA."