Mozambique to Introduce Vaccine Against Malaria Next Year

Maputo — Mozambique will introduce for the first time a vaccine against malaria as of next year, according to the Ministry of Health delegate for Vertical Control of Malaria, Inês António.

According to António, who was addressing a journalists' workshop in the central province of Tete, the vaccine will be implemented, in the first phase, in the northern provinces of Nampula and Cabo Delgado.

"Afterwards, the vaccination will take place in other provinces', she said. "Mozambique has decided to adhere to this initiative in the context of malaria prevention. However, while the vaccine is not implemented, the government, in coordination with its partners, will continue to distribute mosquito nets in order to avoid infections and deaths'. She added that the vaccination will be targeted at children under the age of five.

António also revealed that the campaign to distribute insecticide-treated nets will cover over 29 million people across the country.

Over 16.15 million nets will be distributed. Antonio said the first phase of distribution will run from 29 August to 2 September, and the second from 13 to 19 September. She added that the operational costs of net distribution are budgeted at over 21.3 million dollars, "but this amount does not include the purchase of the mosquito nets themselves.'