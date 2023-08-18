Nigeria: Tonto Dikeh Fumes After NDLEA Unveils Naira Marley As Ambassador

"I don't do drugs, I just smoke weed."

On Wednesday, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh called out the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for unveiling controversial singer Azeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley as an ambassador for the war against drug abuse.

The singer visited the NDLEA office where he declared support for the war against drug abuse.

Naira Marley's appointment comes over a year after he tweeted that no one should be in prison for weed.

Reacting to the development, the Nollywood actress, via her official Instagram page, criticised the anti-narcotics agency.

While fuming over their step, she claimed the agency made a disappointing move, which ought not to be if truly they knew their job.

Her caption, "I don't involve myself in bullshit, especially other people's bullshit. This, I must say, is the biggest embarrassment from any government agency or drug law enforcement agency."

"@ndlea_nigeria, you are looking like a disgrace. This is not an insult, although I'm open to a trade. This is from a daughter of the soil speaking on your misconduct. Is this a skit or comedy show?"

The actress also said she would follow up with the agency over their alleged unseriousness. She added that if the agency decides to come for her, she'll be willing to face them as well.

The 38-year-old actress, while tagging the law enforcement agency, noted that she has so much to say but would rather wait for the agency to invite her over.

"I'd like to say more, but I'll wait for @ndlea_nigeria to pick me up for an interview or drug test or just chat with me about why I am bold enough to call them out."

"Sirs/ma's, I'm ready. You know my address. I'll ask you to do it respectfully; otherwise, we'll have a problem. And if I'm replied, I'll gladly respond disrespectfully," she added.

The River state-born actress further clarified that she was not having any issues with the artiste, who was unveiled to join the agency's campaign but with the government.

Naira Marley's support

The NDLEA unveiled Marley, known as the president of his controversial fan base, "Marlians," as he declared support for their campaign tagged 'War against Drug Abuse'.

The short video clip posted on NDLEA's official page captured the singer pledging his support to fight against the use of drugs among youths.

Marley said, "My people, this is Naira Marley; I'll urge all my fans and the youths in Nigeria to stop doing drugs because it is not good for your well-being."

"Let us stop substances of any form. I've keyed into this campaign to support NDLEA to stop street drugs. Please join us. Drugs make you go back into crime," he added.

Alongside the video posted on their page was also a picture confirming his visit. The photo captured the artiste with the NDLEA boss, Muhammed Marwa, and other personnel.

Reactions

Following Marley's support against drug abuse in collaboration with NDLEA, many mixed reactions have trailed the social media space.

Critics dug out old photos of Naira Marley glamorising marijuana.

In response to fans' negative comments about his latest endorsement deal with NDLEA, Naira Marley tweeted; "I don't do drugs, I just smoke weed".

From Naira Marley to Marlians on drug abuse pic.twitter.com/XECBNhjzHc-- NDLEA NIGERIA (@ndlea_nigeria) August 17, 2023

I swear I thought it was a skit, Sonits true 😭😭😭😂-- Jae (@Real_jaeflex) August 17, 2023

One thing I have known Naira Marley for recently is that he has always been speaking the truth though hard to speak but he always tried hard to speak it. The truth may not be true though-- Blaccode (@IamBlaccode) August 17, 2023

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Chief of substance abuse telling others to stop substance abuse.-- Saul Yusuf (@saulyusuf56) August 17, 2023

This country na cruise. Naira na anti doping ambassadors.-- Nimble (@shyna4me) August 17, 2023

I know many people might say this is wrong, but trust me this is a good move, Naira Marley been an NDLEA Ambassador automatically stops him for smoking publicly and music videos that's alone prevents a lot, becouse have been in a situation where me and my friends where inside...-- Cypher (@patocypher) August 17, 2023

This is a good sign. Nigeria is really changing for good.-- NAWAS M. 👑 (@Nawas_masood) August 17, 2023

Does this mean there's possibility Nigeria will soon legalize marijuana ?-- AlmufassalTechStore.eth (@Almufassal) August 17, 2023

Use the criminal to catch criminals soul strategy 😁-- Tobi Akinbo J. (@realTobiAkinbo) August 17, 2023