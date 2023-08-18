Nigeria: Prosecute Bandits for Raping, Killing Women, Children - UNICEF to Govt

18 August 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olatunji Omirin

The Country Representative of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, has urged the Federal Government to apply relevant laws to prosecute bandits for their atrocities committed against humanity.

Cristian made the call during a press briefing preparatory to the commemoration of World Humanitarian Day in Maiduguri on Friday.

She noted that it was unacceptable that governments had not taken drastic actions against those who abducted schools children, killed women and teachers, and raped young schoolgirls.

She called for proper strengthening of judiciary systems and warned that the barbaric act should stop so that children could go to schools without fear of being kidnapped or raped.

She said, "So, yes it is bad. You can read these on a daily basis on the number of attacks on the community and schools. Just a couple of days ago, teachers were attacked and unfortunately, they were murdered. This aspect requires immediate action.

"It is not acceptable that bandits are not taking to courts and they have been assaulting, killing children and women; abducting and raping etc. It scares me, if there is any process, I think there is no proper punishment for these people legally.

"We have international laws and also a legal system. Of course, the country has their national laws and these laws have to be applied."

