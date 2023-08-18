Nigeria: Boko Haram Commander Behind Ethnic Clash, Killing of 82 Fighters Surrenders

The Boko Haram Commander that instigated an ethnic clash between insurgents leading to the killing of 82 fighters has surrendered to the military.

Security sources told our correspondent on Thursday that the commander, Amir Bukkwaram, surrendered alongside his family, fighters and herds of sheep and handed over weapons.

The weapons included three AK47 rifles and seven magazines.

According to the source, the commander was one of the top intelligent fighters that understood the width and breadth of the Lake Chad region.

"The surrender of Amir (commander) of Bukkwaram is a big success to us, because he's one of the top Boko Haram intelligent fighters, he's the one profiling people living around the Lake Chad area.

"Based on our investigation, he hails from a village called Shuwaram in Kukawa Local Government Area. He surrendered voluntarily alongside his family, fighters, arms and ammunition and herds of sheep."

He said Amir and his people were taken to Sector 3 of Operation Hadin kai) MNJTF in Monguno.

Daily Trust reported yesterday how the commander executed seven of his fighters belonging to the Buduma tribe after their failed attempt to surrender to the military.

An action that led to inter-ethnic clash between Kanuri, Hausa Buduma and Fulani fighters in Bukkwaram Island, which left at least 82 insurgents dead.