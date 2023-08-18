Nigeria: Boko Haram Commander Behind Ethnic Clash, Killing of 82 Fighters Surrenders

18 August 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

The Boko Haram Commander that instigated an ethnic clash between insurgents leading to the killing of 82 fighters has surrendered to the military.

Security sources told our correspondent on Thursday that the commander, Amir Bukkwaram, surrendered alongside his family, fighters and herds of sheep and handed over weapons.

The weapons included three AK47 rifles and seven magazines.

According to the source, the commander was one of the top intelligent fighters that understood the width and breadth of the Lake Chad region.

"The surrender of Amir (commander) of Bukkwaram is a big success to us, because he's one of the top Boko Haram intelligent fighters, he's the one profiling people living around the Lake Chad area.

"Based on our investigation, he hails from a village called Shuwaram in Kukawa Local Government Area. He surrendered voluntarily alongside his family, fighters, arms and ammunition and herds of sheep."

He said Amir and his people were taken to Sector 3 of Operation Hadin kai) MNJTF in Monguno.

Daily Trust reported yesterday how the commander executed seven of his fighters belonging to the Buduma tribe after their failed attempt to surrender to the military.

An action that led to inter-ethnic clash between Kanuri, Hausa Buduma and Fulani fighters in Bukkwaram Island, which left at least 82 insurgents dead.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.