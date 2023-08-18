Nigeria: We Tackle Security Threats in Yobe Through Intelligence Gathering - Immigration

18 August 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Idris Gimba

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says its commitment and collaboration with security agencies through intelligence gathering have helped address security threats from non-state actors in Yobe State.

The retired Comptroller of Immigration Service, Yobe State Command, CIS John Dashe stated this during his pulling out Parade (POP) in Damaturu, the state capital.

According to him, the collaboration through sharing mechanisms and intelligence gathering not only bolstered the national security efforts but also enhanced their reputation to secure Yobe State from Boko Haram insurgents, bandits as well as clashes between farmers and herders.

Daily Trust learned that NJ Dashe, retired from the service as a Comptroller of Immigration Yobe State Command after he clocks at 60 on Thursday.

