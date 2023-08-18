Kenya/Burkina Faso: Malkia Strikers Intensify Charge for Paris Olympics By Mauling Burkina Faso at Africa Volleyball Champs

17 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — The national women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, continued with their dominance at the Africa Women's Volleyball Championships in Yaounde, Cameroon with a straight sets win over Burkina Faso on Thursday evening.

Coach Luizomar de Moura's charges began guns blazing, winning 25-10 in the first set before walloping the West Africans 25-9 in the second set.

Malkia were not about to stop, making mince meat of the Burkinabe with a 25-10 scoreline in the ultimate set.

The win was Kenya's second of the continental championships, following on from their 3-0 demolition of Rwanda in their Pool B opener on Wednesday at the same venue.

The ladies still have matches against Uganda and Morocco to come in the next Pool B encounter and will be buoyed by the chance to end their trophy dry spell and qualify for the Paris Olympics, next year.

In the other match, Rwanda recovered from their humbling by their East African neighbours to thrash Lesotho in straight sets.

Uganda and Morocco face each other in the last match of the day.

