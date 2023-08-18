Liberia: House Bids Farewell to Fallen Lawmaker

House Speaker Bhofal Chambers has described fallen Grand Bassa County District 1 Representative, Hans M. Barchue, as a statesman whose energetic, eloquent, and stirring leadership forged him into the fortitude of history.

Speaker Chambers added that the late Representative Barchue will be mourned all over Liberia by all who owe so much to him.

According to the Speaker, the fallen Grand Bassa Lawmaker, is now at peace after a life in which he created history and which will be remembered as long as history is read.

The Speaker made the comments when he paid tribute on behalf of the House of Representatives Thursday, 17 August during the lying in state of the late Rep. Hans Barchue.

Other leaders who joined the tributes included Senate Pro-Temp, Albert T. Chie, Grand Bassa County 53rd Legislative Caucus and the 53rd Legislature.

Prior to his death on July 18, 2023, the late Representative Hans M. Barchue, served as Representative of Grand Bassa County District 1, Deputy Speaker, Acting Speaker, Chairman of the House Modernization Committee, and Liberian Representative to the Pan African Parliament among others in the 53rd and 54th legislature respectfully.

Meanwhile, the remains of the fallen lawmaker, has been taken to his hometown in District 1, Grand Bassa County, for a night of wake keeping.

Early Friday morning, the coffin will be taken to the Executive Pavilion on the Fairgrounds in Buchanan City for a whole day of wake keeping, and on Saturday, 19 August, funeral rites will take place in District 1 preceding burial at the Ownesgrove cemetery.