Liberia: National Registry Frowns At Citizens' Defiance

The National Identification Registry (NIR) says it has observed with disappointment that some Liberians and foreign residents have deliberately refused to renew their expired National Identification (ID) cards and other identification documents in complete defiance of the National Identification ACT approved by the Legislature on August 1, 2011. The Act repeals PRC Decree #65, establishing the National Identification Registry.

Speaking Thursday, August 17, in a news conference at the NIR headquarters in Congo Town, Executive Director Andrew Peters said the ACT gives the Registry authority to enroll all Liberians and foreign residents in its database to design, produce, and issue biometric ID cards each with a unique identification number that would also serve as social security number approved by the government for the purpose of registering births, deaths, passports, immigrant documents, opening bank accounts and other identification documents.

He says the biometric ID cards will be supported by adequate and appropriate security features to address possible fraudulent duplications.

The NIR boss adds that the Registry will develop and adapt appropriate rules and procedures for submission and evaluation of biometric data and other information as well as storage and security of such data and information.

Mr. Peters explains that the Registry in five years has registered nearly (600,000) six hundred thousand persons, representing l 1.5 percent of the total population of Liberia, quoting the Liberia Institute for Statistics and Geo-Information.

He says this number does not represent actual intent of the Liberian government, but due to unwillingness of some citizens and foreign residents to register, coupled with lack of cooperation from ministries, agencies, banking institutions and the private sector to help the NIR to enforce these regulations by making it mandatory to their places of work, as the only requirement for all financial and other legal transactions in the Republic of Liberia.

He says besides, government should fully capacitate the entity to establish functional offices in all 15 political subdivisions of the country.

The NIR executive director adds that the government encourages development partners to support the entity financially and logistically to enable it achieves its mandate.

He recalls that government issued an executive order something ago, compelling citizens, foreign residents, and business entities to obtain National Identification cards as prerequisite to accessing any legal document in Liberia.

Meanwhile, Director Peters announces that the National Identification Registry will be closed for new enrollment from Monday, September 12 to Friday, September 16, 2022. He says management deeply regrets the inconvenience the closure may cause the public during this period and appeals for understanding and cooperation.

