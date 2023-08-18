Liberia: Breast Cancer Victim Seeks Assistance for Foreign Treatment

A 28-year-old Liberian single mother Ms. Rejoice Mechin Goffah has launched an emergency appeal for well-meaning Liberians, humanitarian organizations, philanthropists, and government officials to help her seek foreign medical treatment.

Christelle Nuchoue, an extended family member to the victim, granted an exclusive telephone interview with this paper Thursday, 17 August 2023, and lamented Ms. Goffah's health condition.

Ms. Nuchoue explained that the state-owned John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Sinkor and the Chinese Health Center in Paynesville diagnosed Ms. Goffah with breast cancer.

Ms. Goffah is a resident of Gay Town in the Old Road Community. She is a single mother of two children. She was a petite trader before being diagnosed with breast cancer.

According to Nuchoue, Ms. Goffah contracted breast cancer when she had her first child sometime in 2011, but the situation was not serious at that time.

"My sister contracted this unfortunate breast cancer in 2011 when she had her first child," she said.

She said Ms. Goffah felt uncomfortable and she didn't breast-feed all her two children.

Ms. Nuchoue detailed that the victim's break disengaged from selling due to the pain she was suffering in her breast.

"Currently, my sister is not sleeping in peace. She is experiencing serious pain. We don't sleep at night. We were told to conduct a breast surgery outside the country, but we don't have the money," said Nuchoue.

"Therefore, we are appealing to the public to help us save this soul. We want her to go for treatment and come back and take care of her children. If anybody reading and wants to help, they can contact 0555744409," she concluded.