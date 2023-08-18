Liberia: Dangerous for Liberia's Peace

--Political parties warned against campaign violence

Liberian political parties have been warned that the growing wave of political violence here is toxic and dangerous for the country's fragile peace and democracy.

The National Civil Society Council of Liberia (NCSCL) issued the warning about the 'toxic political environment' here Thursday, 17 August 2023.

The civil society group's warning comes in the wake of a recent bloody political campaign clashes between supporters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and its main rival Unity Party (UP).

Several persons were severely wounded last Friday when CDC and UP supporters clashed in a stone battle after the former prevented UP presidential candidate Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai from accessing his party's campaign headquarters in Sinkor.

But the NCSCL has expressed serious frustration and disappointment over the uncontrollable wave of political violence and conduct of violent campaign activities across the country by political parties.

In a statement released Thursday under the signature of NCSCL Chairperson Madam Loretta Pope-Kai, the group spoke against hate speeches and violations of the laws, including the Farmington River Declaration.

The group reminded political parties that they signed the Farmington River Declaration and committed to a peaceful electoral process, urging them to do the needful to have violence-free elections.

"NCSCL sees it as worrisome, the circulation of hate speeches and the violations of the laws, including the Farmington River Declaration," the group noted.

"Despite all of our efforts in promoting a more peaceful process, we are getting frustrated by the day by the violent activities of political parties, most especially the CDC and the UP," the group added.

NCSCL chairperson Madam Pope-Kai said the civil society group has singled out these two political parties because all the complaints coming in are tied to them.

"As you may recall, we initially issued a press release on the first day of campaign against the CDC for toting casket around Monrovia."

"Another time, there was a stone throwing battle between the CDC and the UP with several persons sustaining injuries in the process. This does not augur well for our nurturing democracy and parties involved must desist," stated the Council.

The NCSCL called on the ruling establishment and opposition to act in a manner and form that will promote peace and harmony for the growth and development of society.

Among other things, the Council has urged government's functionaries that are involved with elections activities including the Ministry of Justice, the Liberia National Police (LNP), and the National Elections Commission (NEC) to be proactive in addressing these warning signs before they escalate into further chaos.