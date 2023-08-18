Liberia: U.S. Embassy Cautions Political Parties

The United States Embassy in Monrovia has cautioned political parties here to adhere to the Farmington River Declaration, to condemn all violence and violent rhetoric, and keep their commitment to free, fair, and peaceful elections.

"When Liberians go to the polls in October, we remind all political parties to adhere to the Farmington River Declaration, to condemn all violence and violent rhetoric, and keep their commitment to free, fair, and peaceful elections," US Embassy stated.

The caution was contained in a brief statement issued Thursday, August 17, in a congratulatory message to Liberians commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the Signing of the Accra Comprehensive Peace Agreement on August 18, 2023.

The US Embassy caution comes following clashes between rival supporters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change or CDC and opposition Unity Party or UP, which left four persons seriously injured.

While reassuring its strong partnership with Liberia, the US Embassy reminded Liberians that as they celebrate 20 years of peace and democratic governance, they should not forget that it occurred due to the enormous sacrifices of ordinary Liberians - women, youth, civil society, and religious groups - to end the brutal civil war, Liberians country should be proud of this achievement.