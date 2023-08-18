West Africa: Niger Political Crisis - ECOWAS Security Chiefs Meet in Accra Today

Chiefs of Defence Staff of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are meeting in Accra today and tomorrow to discuss a possible military intervention in coup-hit Niger.

The two-day meeting follows an extraordinary summit in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, on Friday, August 11, where the West African regional bloc directed its Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff to "promptly activate the ECOWAS Standby Force with all its elements".

The meeting is expected to be used to draw out the modalities for the military intervention following the approval by the ECOWAS heads for the deployment of a "Standby force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger".

It is not known how many countries would participate in this crucial meeting but an earlier meeting of the military chiefs in Nigeria on August 2, 2023 was attended by only 10 of the 15 member states.

They are Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Liberia, Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Cape Verde, and Senegal.

Apart from Guinea Bissau, the other absentees - Mali, Niger, Guinea, and Burkina Faso - are currently under military rules.

To be hosted by Ghana's Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the meeting, the Ghanaian Times understands, will be used to discuss issues regarding personnel, budget, timelines, transportation, communication amongst others in the operation.

Niger descended into constitutional chaos after President Mohamed Bazoum's two-year old government was toppled by Abdourahamane Tchiani, the former commander of the Niger presidential guard, on July 26, 2023.

The Tchiani-led junta has, however, named a 21-member transitional government to be led by Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, a civilian, as Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, deposed President Bazoum who is reported to be held at the basement of the presidential palace since his overthrow, has been charged with high treason and undermining national security.

In a statement condemning the charges, the ECOWAS said the move represents yet "another form of provocation and contradicts the reported willingness of the military authorities in the Republic of Niger to restore constitutional order through peaceful means".

It described President Bazoum's continuous detention as "illegal" and reiterated that he "remains the democratically elected President of Niger recognised by ECOWAS and the international community".