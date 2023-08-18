Ghana: 5 Die, 2 Injured in North East Region Floods

Tamale — Five people have been confirmed dead and two others injured following the 12-hour rain that hit the entire North East Region, last Wednesday.

The victims, who were all swept away by floods, have been identified as Baabot Naadeikpat, 40, Awudu Yaw, 43, Rabia Mubarak,1, Sachinu Huudu, 8, and Aliu Mubashir, 4.

The two injured persons, were mentioned as Elijah Naabu, 20, and Muyamin Jababu, 5.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times via telephone on Tuesday, the North East Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr Alhassan John Kwaku said two of the deceased were from West Mamprusi Municipality, one from Yunyoo District and the two others from East Mamprusi Municipality.

He said the bodies were retrieved from dams in the communities and handed over to their families.

Mr Kwaku said the downpour resulted in flooding in almost every part of the region causing havoc to the people.

"The worst-affected areas in the region are the West Mamprusi Municipality, Yunyoo Nasua District and the East Mamprusi Municipality," he said.

He said in addition to human beings, the floods also carried away animals, containers and tricycles.

Mr Kwaku added that farmlands, bridges, houses, crops, and roads were either submerged or affected in other ways.

He said commercial activities in most of the affected communities were halted, adding that that NADMO was monitoring and assessing the situation, and expressed the hope to update the public.

Mr Kwaku stated that government had provided relief items to support the flood victims, and appealed to individuals and organisations to complement the effort.

Meanwhile, the North East Regional Minister, Mr Yidana Zakaria, has started touring the region to assess the situation. The minister was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive for East Mamprusi Municipality, Hajia Rashida Mahama Poanaa; the Regional Manager of Feeder Roads, Mr Meredith Kuunyem, and Regional Operations Manager for Feeder Roads, Mr Justice Awere.

Mr Zakaria has so far inspected the Nalergu Dam, the Nalergu-Gbintiri Road, and the Gbintiri-Nasuan road, which, to some extent, have been destroyed by the floods.

He has also visited Yankazia to interact with some people from Jimbali who have been relocated there as a result of their displacement by the floods.

He assured all the residents of the North East Region that the government was committed to making the necessary interventions to normalise the situation