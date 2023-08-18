Ghana: Adhere to Sound Environmental Practices for Good Health - Biakoye DCE

The Biakoye District Chief Executive (DCE) in the Oti Region, Ms Millicent Kabuki Carboo, has called on residents in the area to adhere to education on sound environmental practices to promote good health and enhance productivity in the district.

Ms Carboo said the time had come for the people of Oti to make money out of their refuse following the establishment of a refuse recycling plant by Zoomlion in Dambai, the regional capital, where they could sell their refuse for cash.

Speaking to journalists at Nkonya-Ahenkro, the DCE noted that refuse had become the 'new gold', and urged the people to regularly supply the recycling centre with refuse to get paid, and at the same time promote cleanliness in the district.

She, however, explained that it was important for people to appreciate the need to separate wastes before taking them to the refuse recycling centre.

Ms Carboo said waste had become a useful product as the refuse recycling centre could transform it into organic fertiliser and other useful products, and therefore, urged residents in the district to take advantage of the opportunity to keep the environment clean.

She called on residents to change their attitude towards indiscriminate refuse disposal in their respective communities as waste had become a raw material for the manufacture of organic fertilisers and other useful products.

The DCE said the assembly was committed to ensuring that the Biakoye District becomes the cleanest district in the region, and called on the people to cooperate with the assembly to succeed in carrying out development activities.

Ms Carboo observed that refuse was mostly generated at the markets places, such as the Tapa-Abotoase market, and stressed the need for people to see refuse collection as an opportunity to feed the recycling centre, hence all should show interest in disposing off refuse at the designated places in their respective communities.

She also appealed to the management of Zoomlion Ghana to regularly visit communities in the district to collect refuse to the centre, not only to keep communities clean, but also to keep the refuse recycling centre active at all times.

The Oti Regional Coordinator of Zoomlion Ghana, Mr Safian Abdul, assured the DCE and the assembly of his outfit's commitment to collecting refuse regularly and timely to complement efforts made by the assembly to promote environmental health in the district