Ghana: Dreams FC Leave for Conakry Today ...for CAF Confed. Cup Duties

A 28-man delegation from CAF Confederations Cup campaigners, Dreams FC, will leave Ghana today for the Guinean capital of Conakry ahead of their clash with Milo FC De Kankan on Saturday at 4pm at the 50,000 capacity General Lansana Conté Stadium in Nongo.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Mr Frederick Acheampong, will lead the team's delegation made up of players, technical team members and management members.

The team will hold the mandatory training session at the match venue tomorrow at 4pm.

The coach of the side, Abdul-Karim Kabutey Zito, says the team has modest but ambitious expectation as is their maiden appearance in the African club competition.

Notwithstanding their status as newcomers at that level of competition, Coach Karim Zito believes his side would give a very good account of themselves in Saturday's game to make the second leg something to smile about.

"We have enough information on our opponents; we're planning various tactics to outwit them. If everything go as planned, Ghanaians would be happy after 90 minutes."

He called for support from Ghanaians as they fly the flag of Ghana on the continental level and urged Ghanaians in Conakry to come out in their numbers to fill the General Lansana Conté Stadium to support the club to victory.

"Playing in the Confederations Cup is not about Dreams FC; it's about Ghana. We need massive support and prayers from Ghanaians to progress and to regain our lost slots on the continent," he added.

The reigning FA Cup champions, who are playing in their first ever continental club competition, acquired the services of former Al Ahly striker, John Antwi, whose experience on the continent is expected to come in handy for the side during the campaign.

Also joining the Still Believe club are attacking midfielder, Sulemana Suweidu Suhiyini, from Division One League club, Steadfast FC, defender Richard Mensah from Kotoku Royals, and Francis Odoom from Topscout Football Academy to augment the team for the task ahead.

They have also secured the services of former Black Stars goalkeeper, Sammy Adjei, as the new goalkeeper coach to help strengthen the goalkeeping department.

Dreams FC will host the return leg on Sunday, August 27 at the Accra Sports Stadium.