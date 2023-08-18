Ghana: ILO, GMA Sign Agreement to Promote Safety, Welfare of Fishers

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has signed an agreement with the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) to promote safety, decent working and living conditions for fishers.

The agreement was as a result of recommendations related to the provisions in the ILO Work in Fishing Convention 2007 (C 188), through a tripartite arrangement coordinated by the GMA in collaboration with the Fisheries Commission and the Labour Department of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR).

National Project Coordinator for ILO 8.7 Accelerator Lab Initiative, Emmanuel Kwame Mensah, announced this at the 3rd Project Technical Advisory Committee (PTAC) meeting on Tuesday, in Tema.

The recommendations according to him would enhance compliance with international labour standards and provide effective context for the prevention and elimination of forced labour in Ghana's fishing industry.

Mr Mensah said since the inception of (8.7 AL) to intensify action against forced labour and child labour through innovation, duty bearers and stakeholders have received support through technical and financial assistance.

This, he explained, was to put in place systems and develop mechanisms and tools to strengthen the enforcement of regulations for occupational safety and health of fishers.

Mr Mensah said the 8.7 AL has assisted employers, including private sector vessel owners and operators to improve decent work for fishers.

He said fishers, through improved organisation of relevant unions, sensitisation and training had also been empowered to assert and exercise their rights.

The purpose of the third meeting of the PTAC Mr Mensah was, therefore to carry out its mandate of providing advice to the ILO National Programme Coordinator towards effective implementation of the project in Ghana.

He said objectives of the IA, included assisting the GMA to successfully coordinate with the MELR and other relevant government agencies, the ratification, domestication and implementation of provisions in the ILO Work in Fishing (C188).

Deputy Director-General of the GMA, Daniel Appianin, said the signing of the agreement marked a significant step towards enhancing the working and living conditions of fishers.

He commended the ILO for its support to fishers through the 8.7 AL programme with a substantial contribution of 30,000 dollars, which he said it indicated the ILO's commitment to foster positive change and transformation within the fishing sector in Ghana.

Mr Apianin said the signing ceremony marked a new era of enhancing working and living conditions of those in the maritime sector, particularly commercial fishers.

The Director of Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation at the MELR, Gloria Bortele Noi, commended the ILO for its move to improve the fishing industry.

She gave the assurance that the MELR would contribute to the implementation of the agreement, by saying that "In the long run, it is going to help our fisherfolk and improve on their safety, health and livelihood."