Ghana: 31 GAF Staff Officers Build Capacities

Thirty-one staff officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) on Monday begun a three-week capacity building course at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra.

The United Nations Staff Officer Course (UNSOC) seeks to equip prospective United Nation (UN) and regional peace operation nominees with the requisite knowledge, skills and techniques.

It is expected to help them discharge their responsibilities on the field in line with rule of law, accountability and transparency, whenever called upon to participate in peace operations.

The course, which has 20 female participants, is being organised in partnership with Women Peace and Security Institute of KAIPTC and funded by Canada under the Elsie Initiative Programme for Women in Peace Operations.

The initiative forms part of the ongoing project by the organisers called 'Enhancing Ghana Armed Forces Capabilities to Address Barriers to Women in Peacekeeping.'

The Deputy Commandant of KAIPTC, Air Commodore George Arko-Dadzie said the course was vital because peace operations were now the global community's main tool for political crisis intervention, conflict resolution and management.

He said Ghana had established itself as an enviable reference point in global peacekeeping through troop contribution, and demonstration of the high professional standards by Ghanaian peacekeepers in field missions.

He said it was in keeping with these standards and preservation of reputation enlarge the pool of trained potential of mainly female officers in the Ghana Armed Forces for deployment as and when necessary.

"It is no secret that the African continent is still battling with a number of armed conflicts, which are hindering its peace, democracy and development. Peacekeeping missions are the key instruments used in dealing with these inter and intra state conflicts," he said.

He thanked the co-organisers and sponsors for their contribution to the capacity of the Ghanaian peacekeepers.

On her part, the Political and Public Affairs Counselor of the Canadian High Commission in Ghana, Grace Lee, commended Ghana for contributing more women to peacekeeping missions.

"Canada believes that women in the military and police services should benefit equally from deployment opportunities to UN peace operations. Women also broaden the range of skills, diversity and capacities available to UN peace operations," she said.

Ms Lee said the ELSIE initiative project was therefore to help remove barriers to the meaningful participation of women, including less peacekeeping training for women and uneven distribution of women across roles in ranks and units.

"The project also contributes to an inclusive working environment whereby all personnel- women and men-have equal access and equal opportunities to train for, and be selected for, deployment to UN peace operations," she said.