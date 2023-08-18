Ghana: Hearts, OLY Fans Urged to Fill Stadium

Fans of traditional city rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics, would have an indication of what to expect from their sides in the coming season when the two sides clash on Sunday for the Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium.

At stake would be a giant trophy to be presented to the winners by the Gbese Mantse, Nii Dr Ayibonte, in whose honour would be played.

It will also be a climax for the Ga Homowo celebration and in that celebratory mood, fans of the two sides would hope their respective sides emerge winners to earn the bragging rights.

The game may also see an assemblage of the new signings made for the new season.

Like how a section of the fans have termed it as a 'glorified friendly', followers of the local game understand that friendship will turn to hostility anytime these two sides were lined up on the playing turf.

It may be the reason why the Gbese Mantse is calling supporters of the two sides to throng the Accra Sports Stadium to cheer their respective sides to victory.

Having served the two clubs in various capacities in the past, Ni Dr Ayibonte understands the rivalry that exists between them and believes the fans would play an integral role if the match was to live up to its billing.

Speaking to the Times Sports on Tuesday, the Gbese Mantse, an experienced sports administrator, appealed to the fans to be at the stadium in their numbers, adding that, "they must come in their numbers to cheer their teams as we celebrate Homowo together."

"It is the fans that always make such games crackers. Their presence would surely create that ambiance for such huge rivalries. Last season didn't end well for them so they must come to also see the new signings they have made."

The Phobians have been at the receiving end of a recent Olympics firepower that has seen the Phobians earned the tag as 'Landguards' after going three seasons without a win against the Wonder Club.

That has led to a revamp of the Phobian squad with a new technical team in place and like to use the opportunity to test new signings like Liventus Arthur, Kelvin Osei Asibey, Hamza Issah, Raphael Amponsah, Martin Karikari and Evans Adomako.

Equally, Olympics are bolstered by the return of Coach Annor Walker who appear to have the master plan to keeping the 'Landlords' tags for three seasons.

He would also have at his disposal to try a few new signings including Kekeli Attor, Richard Emyrs, Isaac Mensah, Richard Dade Botchway and Matthew Agama.

At the launch of the match, officials of the two clubs - Elvis Herman Hesse of Hearts and Communications Director of Accra Great Olympics, Emmanuel Saint Osei, all vowed to emerge victorious.