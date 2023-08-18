Ghana: Hajia Rashida Mahama Po-Oona Files Nomination to Contest NPP Primaries

Nalerigu — The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for East Mamprusi Municipal Assembly, Hajia Rashida Mahama Po-oona last Friday filed her nomination to contest the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries for the Gambaga/ Nalerigu Constituency in the North East Region.

She expressed her commitment to serving the party and the people of the Gambaga Nalerigu Constituency.

Speaking to journalists after filing her nomination, Hajia Po-oona said her decision to contest the primaries was in response to calls from the people of the constituency urging her to contest.

Hajia Po-oona said when given the opportunity to lead the party in the constituency she would do more to elevate the constituency, and appealed to the people in the constituency to support her to win the primaries.

The MCE said the Nalerigu-Gambaga started developing when Hajia Alima Mahama, now Ghana's Ambassador to the United States of America, became Member of Parliament for the area.

She said Hajia Mahama as a women leader was able to provide the constituency with a Nursing Training College in Nalerigu, Senior High School in Sakoa, Senior High School in Gbintiri and a number of developmental projects including asphalting of some of the major roads in the constituency.

"I am coming to replicate to continue where Hajia Alima Mahama left to give the people the massive development," she added.

Touching on her stewardship as the MCE, Hajia Po-oona said in less than two years in office, she had been able to provide the constituency with a number of developments, adding that "construction of police post, drilling of boreholes, clinics, schools and payment of school fees are some of the things I havedone as an MCE of the area."

She said, she had lobby for more projects for the constituency and that called for her to contest for the seat.

Hajia Po-oona presenting her nomination forms to Mr Mohammed Hamid