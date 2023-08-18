Ghana: Prince a Debrah Files for Korle Klottey Constituency NPP Primaries

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary hopeful for the Korle Klottey Constituency, Mr Prince Appiah Debrah has called for unity within the party in the constituency in order to clinch the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Debrah was speaking after submitting his nomination forms at the constituency office in Accra in the company of some party executives and supporters last Friday and said they needed to form a strong and united front to battle the NDC in next year's general elections.

With Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings of the NDC currently the MP for the area, Mr Debrah said, all hands must be on deck to ensure victory for the NPP.

"As we campaign to select our candidate as a party, we need to remember that despite our individual preferences, we must be civil and ensure our campaigns are devoid of insults and violence," Mr Debrah stated.

"I hope to fight a better fight this year. We know things are not easy for everyone in the country but we need to put resources and strength to ensure prosperity," he stated.

He said "We need to work hard to deliver Ghana from the claws of economic challenges. It is important to help the government to hold onto the economy so that we can all have a peaceful country to produce great future leaders," he stressed.

He said, he would be a better choice to lead the party with better knowledge and connection to the people and the powers that be to ensure the NPP retained power.

The constituency he said, used to be the "intellectual capital of Ghana" which produced great leaders, hence the need to support the youth to become great leaders in future.

"We need to have good public education so that the children could learn and become better citizens. We also need to ensure that the sanitation in the area is improved and come out with programmes that would provide job opportunities for the youth," he added.