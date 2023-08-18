Ghana: 'Include Women, Children in Climate Change Action'

A Climate Change Activist, Portia Adu-Mensah, has called on organisations to support and facilitate the inclusion of women and children as key stakeholders in climate change action.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, she said developing and implementing gender-responsive climate policies that address specific needs of women and children were crucial, given their unique vulnerabilities to climate change impacts.

"Educational programmes can build their capacity and raise awareness about the importance of their involvement in climate change initiatives. Encouraging women and children to take up leadership positions, and promoting their representation in decision-making processes at regional and national levels is essential for effective climate action," she said.

Ms Adu-Mensah, also Lead Organiser for Ghana Climate Clock, said providing financial support and opportunities to women-led and child-focused climate change initiatives was vital in empowering them to make a meaningful impact.

She further said investing in research and data collection on the impacts of climate change on women and children could inform policy-makers and ensure their needs were adequately addressed in climate action plans.

Ms Adu-Mensah called for a strong collaboration between government and NGOs to create awareness and also help to eliminate barriers and provide equal opportunities in climate-related projects and activities.

She said her outfit has launched "Women in Renewable" and "Renewable for Schools" campaigns, to provide schools and students with a platform to showcase their renewable energy ideas, fostering African-based solutions.

"These initiatives collectively empower women and children as key stakeholders in climate action, fostering a more inclusive and sustainable approach to address the challenges posed by climate change in Africa," she added.