West Africa: ECOWAS Justifies Military Intervention in Coup-Hit Niger

The intended military intervention in Niger by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has been justified by Abdel-Fatau Musah, Commissioner of Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the bloc.

He explained that the failure by the military junta in that country to allow for diplomatic engagements is the reason the Community is considering military action to restore democratic governance there.

According to the commissioner, the Abdourahamane Tchiani-led military régime is playing hide and seek with ECOWAS, ignoring all diplomatic overtures initiated by the bloc.

At the opening session of the ongoing two-day meeting of the ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff in Accra, yesterday, Mr Musah said the junta is playing on the emotions of people to court support to unconstitutionally remain in office.

He noted that "This junta in Niger is playing cat and mouse with the Community. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deployed a very high level delegation to go and talk to them and to seek peaceful restoration of democracy.

"They confined General Abdulsalami Abubakar and the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abubakar. This is a former head of state of Nigeria and somebody who has been a very influential person in the political process in Niger.

"There was also a joint mission of ECOWAS, Africa Union, and the United Nations that was supposed to go and try to continue on the peaceful pathways to the restoration of democracy. The mission was on its way to the airport when we were informed that they were not ready to receive us.

"But since the decision of the ECOWAS authority to intervene militarily, they are pretending that they are ready for talks but they are still seeking reasons to justify an unjustifiable coup d'état".

Mr Musah said calls made by religious, civil society organisations and the citizenry on the ECOWAS to shelf the option of military intervention in Niger, were hypocritical.

He said "When ECOWAS deployed the standby force to The Gambia to make sure that the president, who had lost election, vacated the presidency, nobody made noise.

"Serious interests are at stake here but that is not going to divert ECOWAS' attention. We want to inform them about the resolve of the ECOWAS to make sure that by all means available, constitutional order will be restored in Niger."

Mr Musah said subtle attempts to justify the coup by claims of bad governance, insecurity and poverty were bogus because the Coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing hostility between Russia and Ukraine has added another layer to the hardship across the world.

He said, "If because of these difficulties we have to stage coups, then the whole world will be plagued by unconstitutional changes of government. We say no to military interventions and the fundamental issue is that ECOWAS is protecting its protocols.

In as much as the Community tries to ensure democracy was restored, the junta was finding excuses to justify their conduct and showing no remorse in the process, he said.

Mr Musah revealed that the deposed President Mohammed Bazoum along with his wife and 15-year old boy has been in detention with their rights being violated by the junta.

Dismissing allegations that the ECOWAS was taking the decision on the dictates of the USA and France, Mr Musah said ECOWAS is a rules-based bloc.