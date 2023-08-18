Ghana: Zito - Dreams FC Can Scale Milo FC Hurdle

Ghana's 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup representatives, Dreams FC, will battle Guinean club Milo FC de Kankan in their first continental assignment tomorrow at the General Lansana Conté Stadium in Conakry, Guinea.

Speaking ahead of departure yesterday, the coach of the team, Abdul-Karim Zito, stated that they have studied their opponents and would come up with some tactics to overcome them.

Zito described Milo FC as a side Dreams FC can match, vowing to map out a plan to make sure they beat them to qualify.

"I know the experience of John Antwi and that of the other players would work the magic for us to qualify over them."

"We are very motivated and ready to lift the flag of Ghana and Dreams FC; however, we need the total support of Ghanaians in Guinea to come and support us during the game while those in Ghana back us with prayers."

Coach Zito and his charges would hope that Mlio FC's move to the capital after their venue was turned down by CAF, would provide a level playing ground and in a way neutralise the home advantage.

Milo FC would travel 488 kilometers from their base to the capital, Conakry, for the game.

Having played in both CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup, it gives the host some fillip and would surely bring their experience to bear on the game.

Milo FC placed third in the just-ended Guinea League One to return to the Confederations Cup competition, in which they were kicked out in the preliminary stage last year 4-2 on aggregate by Togolese side, ASCK.

The Savannah club, coached by Mamadouba Sylla 'Gaucher,' has told the Guinean media that they would have to finish the tie at home before coming to Ghana.

In striker Seydouba Bangoura, nicknamed "Fellaini," who grabbed 18 goals last season to become the league's top scorer, Coach Sylla has a potent attack capable of wreaking havoc.

Dreams FC would host the return leg at the Accra Sports Stadium next Sunday, August 26 at 3 p.m.