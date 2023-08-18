Ghana: Bernhoffman Care Foundation Reiterates Commitment to Supporting Entrepreneurship ...Embarks On Mentorship Drive

The BernHoffman Care Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has expressed its commitment to support the entrepreneurial training of the youth to help them create their own businesses.

According to the President of BernHoffman Care Foundation, Dr Naa Hoffman, entrepreneurship had become crucial in the 21st century considering the dwindling white-collar jobs and growing population.

Dr Hoffman made the pledge during the launch of the "Elmina Mentorship Drive" at Elmina, aimed at actively engaging the young graduates to build their capacity and provide them with guidance in their educational journey.

About 500 Basic Education Certificate Education graduates attended the programme.

Dr Hoffmann encouraged the participants to think and act global to become relevant in the modern competitive world.

She said her outfit would continue to support, mentor and provide them with hands-on skills training to make them employable.

Over 200 students who readily had the authorisation of their parents signed onto the Mentorship Programme, which would kick-start in the coming weeks.

Dr Hoffmann said the Mentorship Programme formed part of the alternative livelihood support project being rolled out by the NGO in the coastal communities in Ghana.

The former Minister of Education, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, emphasised the need for the graduates, parents and teachers to "view education from a 360 degree perspective".

"It is never too late to make amends for the time lost once we have life. See your next step as a fresh start, and a continuation of your educational journey."

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang advised the students to take advantage of the opportunities being given them to build the right mindset and attitude to forge on stronger.