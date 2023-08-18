Ghana: Women in Human Resource Confab Opens

The 9th edition of Women in Human Resource (HR) Conference on Wednesday opened in Accra with a challenge on female HR practitioners to build company culture through employee well-being.

The two-day annual event, organised by Ghana Employers' Association (GEA) aimed to create a transformative and empowering experience women in the HR industry, while enabling them to thrive, shape their future, and contribute to the advancement of gender equality in the workplace.

It was under the theme; 'Driving Change, Shaping the Future of HR' and sought to address the challenges and explore strategies for personal and professional advancement.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chair, National Labour Commission, Mrs Rose Karikari Anang, said rebuilding organisational culture was paramount in the HR profession and must be embedded in its mission, vision and core values.

According to her, every metric that matters to an organisation, was employee well-being, saying a good organisational culture could contribute to the happiness of employees and make them more productive.

Mrs Anang also underscored the need to invest in diversity, equity and inclusion of employees, adding that HR team that kept diversity, equity and inclusion as a primary focus of an organisation made an investment in employee retention.

"Include everybody being it conditions of service, salaries, or whatever, let no one feel am not part of it. The long term effect of business performance for tomorrow lies in the diversity inclusion," she stated.

She indicated that for a company to grow sustainably and successfully, leadership needed to take care of the needs of its people, saying driving human-centered organisation was key to organisational development.

She called for proper organisational culture, retention of employees, skills development and collaboration among business and HR.

The Second Vice President of GEA, Mrs Victoria Hajar said the landscape of human resources was evolving rapidly, and it was essential that, as women in the dynamic field, remained at the forefront of evolution.

"As we plan into the future, several key areas stand out and must engage the attention of HR leaders in Ghana," she added.

She indicated that specific areas such as diversity, equity, and inclusion, leadership development, data-driven decision-making, mental health and well-being, ethics and compliance as well as occupational safety and health must form a significant part of their organisation's overall strategic objective.

However, she said navigating these challenges required a forward-thinking, adaptable, and empathetic approach, saying "HR leaders who proactively engage with these emerging issues will be well-equipped to drive their organisations forward in an ever-changing world of work."