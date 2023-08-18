Ghana: Let's Elect Female President ...Diplomat Urges Ghanaians

A diplomat, Mrs Esther Dzifa Ofori, has called on Ghanaians to consider electing a female president as the country prepares for 2024 Election.

According to her, women hold the key to Ghana's economic growth and prosperity, and should be given the opportunity to run the affairs of the country at the highest level.

Mrs Ofori, Ghana's former Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, made the call at this year's edition of the 'Pillars of Modern Ghana Conference and Awards' ceremony, organised by the West Africa International Press Limited (WAIPL) in Accra, on Wednesday, on the theme; 'Ghana's Socio-Economic and Political Growth: Women Hold the Key.'

"Women have proven themselves to be the dynamic driving force behind all human activity and have played critical roles in Ghana's development since the first Republic, hence the need for change at the highest office of the land," she said.

Mrs Ofori noted that "despite socio-cultural diversities and limitations, women have demonstrated resilience, dedication and devotion to their multi-faceted and hydra-headed roles as nurturers of mankind."

She said despite challenges,patriotic women like Mrs Esther Ocloo of Nkulenu Industries, Mrs Grace Obeng of FC Perfumes, Justice Joyce Bamford-Addo, former Speaker, and Justice Annie Jiagge, retired Supreme Court Judge, have made notable impact on national development worthy of emulation.

Mrs Oforialso a former Managing Director of the Ghana Trade Fair Authority (GTFA), urged young women to be determined "to excel even than the older generation of women, who played decisive roles in the country's economic strides without modern technology."

The Chairperson of the Convention Peoples' Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah, who launched "A Female President for Ghana in 2024' project, at the event, said the wind of change was blowing across the country, which required the election of a competent and transformational female as president.

She noted that women represent more than half of Ghana's population and should not be marginalised at the highest political level.

Nana Sarpong Kumankuma said "we need diverse voices at the table with a broader range of perspectives, experiences and ideas that can shape policies and decisions for a better Ghana."

She explained that the female president agenda was to promote gender equality, by "laying the foundation for leadership to be based on merit and not on outdated societal norms."

Nana Sarpong Kumankuma said "we understand that change does not come easily. It requires persistence, resilience and collective effort. We need to build a powerful movement that will challenge the status quo and create lasting change."

Twenty-one individuals were awarded with plaques and certificates for their selfless contributions to Ghana's socio-economic growth and development.

They are Dr Joyce Aryee, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankuma, Dr Enyonam Kpekpena, Mrs Mawusi Nudekor Awitey, Christine Aseye Darkey, Mrs Ivy Ametor, Mrs Esther Dzifa Ofori, Ms Sena Dake, Mrs Adelaide Ahovy Abbiw-Williams, Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah and Dr Dziffa-Bella Ofori-Adjei.

The others are Prof. Lydia Aziato, Mrs Stella Dartey, Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, Ms Dela Sowah, Justice Isaac Ofori Poku, Mr Evans Nimako, Dr Samuel Amo-Mensah, Noble Justice Isaac Duose, Dr oduro Boateng and Mrs Maame Yaa Afriyie.