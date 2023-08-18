Ghana: Driver's Mate Granted Gh¢100,000 Bail for Alleged Theft

A drivers' mate has been granted GH¢100,000 bail by the Adentan Circuit Court for allegedly stealing items and money belonging to his former master.

Bright Kyeremanteng 21, who was charged on two-counts of unlawful entry and stealing, pleaded not guilty.

He allegedly stole iPone12, an iPone 13 Promax, a Laptop bag containing Ghana card, a UBA visa card and GH¢2000.00, all belonging to Joseph Luminary Adrago.

Police Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, prosecuting told the court that the complainant is a music executive and resides at Teiman in the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality, in the Greater Accra Region, and accused a driver's mate and also a former house help, who reside close to the complainant's house.

The court heard that on June 16, 2023, at about 3am, Adrago while sleeping in his bedroom was woken by an unusual noise from the window.

Chief Insp Lanyo said when the complainant woke up, he found accused inside his room and he (complainant) attempted to arrest kyeremanteng but he escaped.

The prosecution said the complainant went back to his room and detected that the accused had stolen his GH¢2000.00 and items - one iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Promax, a laptop bag containing Ghana Card, UBA Visa Card.

Chief Insp Lanyo said the complainant reported the case to the police at Ayimensah and the accused was arrested.

The court heard that investigations revealed that accused who resides a few metres away from the complainant, has spare keys to the complainant's doors.

Chief Insp Lanyo said some of the keys to the complainant's room were retrieved from accused during a struggle between complainant and accused.