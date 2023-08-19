West Africa: Niger Coup - Adopt Diplomacy, Not Military Intervention, ECOWAS Told

19 August 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Sunday Isuwa

The World Peace Programme for Sustainable Development Network has advised the chairman of Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS) and president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to adopt diplomacy, deliberations, negotiations and compromise in resolving the political quagmire in Niger Republic and not using military approach.

Director of diplomatic relations and women affairs of the network, Dr Stella-Rita Awelle Nwachukwu Asogwa, gave the advice during an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

She said deploying military action may adversely affect the rights of innocent civilians in Niger Republic and pose long-term dire consequences for Nigeria and West African at large, even as she condemned the action of the military against the democratically elected president of the country, and called for immediate return to democratic governance in Niger.

Dr Stella-Rita commended the steps taken so far by the ECOWAS leadership on the matter, but cautioned: "Military intervention may lead to collateral damages, killing of unarmed civilians, destruction of lives and properties and most likely result in an ideological war involving some world powers against African countries.

"In restoring democracy, ECOWAS should consider the immediate and long-term implications of its actions on the people of the Niger Republic and the wider West African sub-region."

The director general and country representative, Ambassador Professor Olumuyiwa Babalola, recently unveiled the list of the organisation's peace ambassadors in Abuja to assist the federal government.

